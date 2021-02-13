Boston Partners Lowers Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,541 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 505,425 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Facebook were worth $99,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $10,210,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 9,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 327,724 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $89,458,000 after acquiring an additional 21,056 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $270.50 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.20. The company has a market cap of $770.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.45, for a total transaction of $12,102,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,494,386 shares of company stock valued at $405,356,641. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

