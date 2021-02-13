Boston Partners Purchases 11,951 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Boston Partners boosted its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,764,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.53% of Kilroy Realty worth $101,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,570,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,251 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,624,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,242,000 after acquiring an additional 803,900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,210,000 after acquiring an additional 519,861 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,471,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,172,000 after acquiring an additional 105,231 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,016,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,793,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRC opened at $60.29 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $88.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.58.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

