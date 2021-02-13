Boston Partners Purchases 875,863 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Boston Partners boosted its position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,407,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875,863 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.70% of Rackspace Technology worth $103,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. JDC JSC L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

In other Rackspace Technology news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 106,917 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $2,363,934.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,479.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 25,182 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $569,113.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,726 shares of company stock worth $4,839,969 over the last ninety days.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $24.92.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $601.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.43 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.