Boston Partners Reduces Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,352 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.16% of Lithia Motors worth $89,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 1,310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,271,000 after purchasing an additional 192,678 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,895,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,430,000. Finally, Saya Management LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,070,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

LAD stock opened at $382.58 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $392.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $323.29 and a 200 day moving average of $275.44.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,015. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total value of $2,974,657.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,512 shares of company stock worth $8,271,905. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.75.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

