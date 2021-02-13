Boston Partners Sells 2,665,365 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,942,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,665,365 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.48% of Valero Energy worth $109,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 51.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 74.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

VLO stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.94. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $85.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,157.28, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

