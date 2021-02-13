Boston Partners Takes $110.97 Million Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,516,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $110,967,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.26% of CyrusOne as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,699,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,596 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in CyrusOne by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in CyrusOne by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CyrusOne by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 287,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,053,000 after acquiring an additional 20,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

CONE opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -278.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CONE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

