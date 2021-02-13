Boston Partners Trims Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Boston Partners cut its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,610,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 841,493 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.14% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $108,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 552,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 25,919 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 602,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMH opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 120.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.79.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Also, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,345 in the last quarter. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

