Boston Partners Trims Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Boston Partners cut its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154,784 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.76% of Hubbell worth $64,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 39,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,633,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $165.21 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $85.62 and a 52-week high of $172.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

In other Hubbell news, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $2,431,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,635 shares in the company, valued at $16,478,082.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

