Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after buying an additional 16,972 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.44.

Shares of BXP opened at $94.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Boston Properties’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

