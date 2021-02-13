botXcoin Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges (BOTX)

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One botXcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, botXcoin has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. botXcoin has a market cap of $454.32 million and approximately $163,634.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00072031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $500.10 or 0.01060263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00056263 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.84 or 0.05554308 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00026593 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00018599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

About botXcoin

botXcoin (CRYPTO:BOTX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 coins. botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com . The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

