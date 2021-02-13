Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Makes New $5.51 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 115,650 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,000. Amazon.com comprises 3.9% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,764,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,277.71 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,232.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,198.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $3,819,997.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,943,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,091,267. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,895.35.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

