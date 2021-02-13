BOX Token (BOX) Price Reaches $0.0107 on Exchanges

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 19% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. During the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. BOX Token has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $39.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOX Token token can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014211 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $383.27 or 0.00814139 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000052 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. The official website for BOX Token is box.la . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

