BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 376.43 ($4.92).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BP. Morgan Stanley upgraded BP to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BP from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

LON:BP opened at GBX 261.80 ($3.42) on Friday. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 4.82 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 272.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 246.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -14.94%.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £312 ($407.63).

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

