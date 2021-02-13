Bread Price Tops $0.19 (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. Bread has a market cap of $17.19 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000414 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded 65.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00066142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $493.72 or 0.01054971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006969 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00054091 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.61 or 0.05571854 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00026808 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00019036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

