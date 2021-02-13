Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Short Interest Update

Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the January 14th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 92.7 days.

OTCMKTS BNTGF remained flat at $$76.80 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.62. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $83.35.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.