Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $178.18 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.23 and a fifty-two week high of $178.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 144.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $62,311.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,302,557.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,240 shares of company stock valued at $5,808,722. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

