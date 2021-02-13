Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.9% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 23,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 22,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 50,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

BMY opened at $59.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -545.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

