Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Community Capital Management Inc.

Community Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.4% of Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 31,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 41,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The firm has a market cap of $135.74 billion, a PE ratio of -545.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

