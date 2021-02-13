BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 25,900 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in XPeng were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

Get XPeng alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $46.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.42. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.11 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on XPEV. UBS Group lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.40 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.10 price objective on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.17.

XPeng Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.