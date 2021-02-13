BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,874 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.14% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.1% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,698,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,386,000 after buying an additional 268,250 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,057,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,132,000 after purchasing an additional 543,411 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter valued at about $470,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter valued at about $8,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OR opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.81. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OR. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $13.53 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

