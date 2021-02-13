BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LH. Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.78.

LH stock opened at $238.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.38 and its 200-day moving average is $200.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $242.31.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.