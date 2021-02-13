BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 2,600 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in GDS were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,583,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,219,000 after buying an additional 380,725 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in GDS by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,109,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,601,000 after buying an additional 775,707 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,775,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,274,000 after buying an additional 89,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GDS by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,746,000 after buying an additional 98,722 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in GDS by 1,895.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,217,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after buying an additional 1,156,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GDS shares. Truist increased their target price on GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on GDS in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.06.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $114.87 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $115.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.31). GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $224.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.74 million. Analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

