BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases New Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,498 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 68.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 410.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZEN opened at $157.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.13 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $6,139,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,095,743.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $101,633.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,612 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,215.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,368 shares of company stock worth $15,001,537 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ZEN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.31.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

