BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $332,455,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 156.6% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 927,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,680,000 after purchasing an additional 565,829 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.9% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 915,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 676,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 68.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,191,000 after purchasing an additional 177,288 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $164.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.27. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $168.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

