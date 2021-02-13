BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 104,108 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 751,576 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 104,108 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.16% of IAMGOLD worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAG. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. CSFB reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

Shares of IAG opened at $3.51 on Friday. IAMGOLD Co. has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

