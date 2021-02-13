BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 38,496 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,496 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.16% of Pretium Resources worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,320,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,001,000 after buying an additional 320,057 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 3.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $3,607,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,368,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,212,000 after buying an additional 64,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PVG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $17.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.68.

Pretium Resources stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.86.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

