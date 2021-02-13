BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 47,493 Shares of Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,493 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Aphria worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aphria in the fourth quarter worth $430,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aphria by 650.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aphria during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Aphria by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 768,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 32,880 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Aphria by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 13,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $11.75 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Aphria has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.28.

Shares of APHA opened at $16.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 2.67. Aphria Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.75 million. Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria, Inc engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma.

