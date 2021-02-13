BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 546 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth $42,929,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth $23,491,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 409.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 141,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,584,000 after buying an additional 113,684 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 23.8% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 587,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,270,000 after buying an additional 112,847 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 25.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,160,000 after buying an additional 95,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,337.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,874 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,822 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KSU opened at $209.31 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $223.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.00 and a 200 day moving average of $190.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Several research firms have commented on KSU. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.55.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

