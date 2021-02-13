BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 73,400 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,400 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Silvercorp Metals worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SVM. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $26,147,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,077,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,489 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 28.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,886,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,032,000 after purchasing an additional 859,066 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 238.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,008,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 710,067 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 136.1% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 353,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 204,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.20. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $8.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SVM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silvercorp Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

