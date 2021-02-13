BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Qorvo by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Qorvo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Qorvo by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QRVO opened at $176.00 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $191.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.69.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.41.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,874,325.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $313,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

