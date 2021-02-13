BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,725 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SIVB opened at $506.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $443.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $127.39 and a one year high of $509.70.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Kate Mitchell sold 3,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,515.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.97, for a total value of $2,234,592.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock worth $19,179,592. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.60.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

