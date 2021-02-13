BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Teradyne by 1,283.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TER. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.06.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $112,982.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,450 shares of company stock worth $20,011,574. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $142.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $143.78. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

