British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Update

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 46.3% from the January 14th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BTLCY stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $6.32. 23,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,392. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49. British Land has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $7.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is an increase from British Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.

BTLCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

