Brixmor Property Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

Brixmor Property Group has decreased its dividend payment by 45.2% over the last three years.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $20.86.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.