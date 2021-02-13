Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $486.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $451.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $197.79 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $487.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $220,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,393 shares of company stock worth $106,582,391. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

