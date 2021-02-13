Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,627 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 56,984 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $48,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Broadcom by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,061,256,000 after buying an additional 242,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $686,550,000 after buying an additional 62,990 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,780,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $648,505,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Broadcom by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $623,675,000 after buying an additional 457,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total transaction of $540,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,393 shares of company stock valued at $106,582,391. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $486.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $451.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $487.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

