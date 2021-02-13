Broadmark Asset Management LLC Makes New $9.71 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Broadmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 73,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,710,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 4.0% of Broadmark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Broadmark Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $151.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.43 and a 200-day moving average of $118.46. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $153.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.