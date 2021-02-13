Broadmark Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 51,056 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Broadmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 51,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,018,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 6.6% of Broadmark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,670,000 after acquiring an additional 48,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $336.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.25. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $336.62.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

