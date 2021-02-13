Brokerages Anticipate G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to Post $0.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. G-III Apparel Group posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 69.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover G-III Apparel Group.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.27 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GIII shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,866,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 28,681 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $472,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 239,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 96,265 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

GIII opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.89. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $30.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.35.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.