Brokerages Anticipate Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) will announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.19. Golar LNG Partners posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Golar LNG Partners.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $69.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.48 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GMLP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.55 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMLP. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 23,774 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 221,707 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GMLP opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.61. Golar LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $240.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

