Brokerages Anticipate IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $633.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to post sales of $633.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $625.69 million to $646.00 million. IDEX reported sales of $594.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.40.

In other IDEX news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,995.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of IDEX by 24.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $677,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in IDEX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 184,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 23,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX stock opened at $199.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.25. IDEX has a one year low of $104.56 and a one year high of $211.71.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

