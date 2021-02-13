Brokerages Anticipate Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) will announce $15.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.11 million to $15.30 million. Neuronetics posted sales of $17.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year sales of $48.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.78 million to $48.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $62.15 million, with estimates ranging from $62.10 million to $62.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Neuronetics.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STIM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair raised Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of STIM stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 3.05.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 22,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $429,870.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,338,879.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $138,122.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,564.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,383 shares of company stock worth $622,058. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 137.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

