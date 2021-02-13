Brokerages Anticipate New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $320.40 Million

Equities analysts expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to post $320.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $316.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $326.51 million. New York Community Bancorp posted sales of $261.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,194,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,902,000 after purchasing an additional 497,324 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 269.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,452,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,443 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,342,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,715,000 after purchasing an additional 70,010 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,701,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 403,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,598,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $10.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $11.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

