Brokerages Anticipate Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings. Select Interior Concepts posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Select Interior Concepts.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SIC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 114,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,858. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41. Select Interior Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $249.45 million, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 2.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after buying an additional 18,441 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 963,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 43,221 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 463,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 70,023 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at $2,073,000. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

