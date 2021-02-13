Brokerages Anticipate Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.79. Ventas reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. Ventas has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $63.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,610,685.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ventas (VTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.