Brokerages Anticipate Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) to Post -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) will announce ($0.42) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ earnings. Windtree Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($2.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.72). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Windtree Therapeutics.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Windtree Therapeutics stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.22% of Windtree Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Windtree Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. 48,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Windtree Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $93.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.07.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology and medical device company, engages in the research and development of products that focus on acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its four lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

