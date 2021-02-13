Brokerages Anticipate XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) to post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for XP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XP will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover XP.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in XP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in XP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,447,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in XP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in XP by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 45,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in XP by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XP traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.42. 647,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,067. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.02. XP has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $52.94.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

