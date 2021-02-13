Brokerages Expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $553.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to announce $553.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $548.60 million and the highest is $559.50 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted sales of $523.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aerojet Rocketdyne.

AJRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

AJRD opened at $52.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.33. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $57.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

