Brokerages Expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will report $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Chart Industries posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chart Industries.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on Chart Industries from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $109.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $153.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 87.77 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.93 and a 200-day moving average of $95.92. Chart Industries has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $154.55.

In other Chart Industries news, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $500,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,942,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 98.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,920,000 after purchasing an additional 366,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,585,000 after purchasing an additional 315,436 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $33,841,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $31,936,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

