Brokerages Expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. Comtech Telecommunications posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($3.26). The company had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

CMTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 239,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 93,430 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 11,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $702.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $35.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

